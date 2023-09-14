Officials: Jason Dockery found, arrested

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - (Update - 9/14/23 at 3:00 p.m.) Thursday afternoon, the Union County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Jason Dockery was found and arrested.

We will update this story as more details become available.

(Update - 9/14/23) Thursday morning, officials with the U.S. Marshals confirmed that Jason Dockery has recently been in Union County, Tennessee.

WYMT’s sister station WVLT in Knoxville reports that officials from the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said Dockery could also possibly be in the Knoxville or Clinton areas.

WVLT reports that the U.S. Marshals officials said a man reportedly gave Dockery a ride to Union County without knowing who he was. After Dockery was reportedly dropped off, marshals said the driver realized who he was and called the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia posted a statement to Facebook stating officials with their office spoke to the driver, and the incident was confirmed by video footage.

Officers also explained that they have released limited information about the case because, “In the Investigation we had learned that the subject may have possession of a cell phone and was monitoring social media in an effort to evade capture.”

Anyone with information about Dockery’s whereabouts is asked to call their local 911.

(Update - 9/13/23) At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia made a Facebook post confirming that the search for Jason Dockery has left Lee County, Virginia.

According to the post, “Because of the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation, no further information can be released at this time.”

(Update - 9/13/23) Police have released more information about the suspect, including his name, they are searching for in one Southwest Virginia county.

In a post on the Lee County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, officials say they are still looking for Jason Dockery.

He is wanted out of Anderson County, Tennessee in a homicide case and on violations of probation in an assault case.

Police from several agencies are searching for Dockery, but still have not found him. They still encourage everyone in the Ewing area to stay vigilant and keep their doors locked and cars secured.

The U.S. Marshals Service is also offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

(ORIGINAL - 9/12/2023) The Lee County Virginia Sheriff’s Office has issued a shelter in place order for the Ewing and Wheeler area of Lee County, Virginia.

The order was shared on the department’s Facebook page.

Deputies said a search is ongoing after a man was reportedly involved in a homicide/shooting in Claiborne County, Tennessee.

The suspect is 5′6″ and considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies said the suspect ran from police. The chase went from Claiborne County into Lee County, Virginia.

The man was reportedly near the Walnut Hill Lane area.

His name was not released, but you can find his picture below.

(story continues below)

Manhunt in Lee County, Virginia (Lee County Sheriff's Office (VA))

The order asked people to stay indoors and to keep the doors locked.

People were also asked to not approach strangers and call 911 immediately if they are approached.

Officials announced all Lee County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday to ensure the safety of students and employees.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.