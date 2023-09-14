Official art of 150th Kentucky Derby unveiled

The official art of the 150th Kentucky Derby by artist Wylie Caudill was unveiled on Thursday,...
The official art of the 150th Kentucky Derby by artist Wylie Caudill was unveiled on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Courtesy: Churchill Downs(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The road to the 150th Kentucky Derby is underway and the official art for the race was revealed on Thursday.

Wylie Caudill is the artist behind the design. He’s renowned for his talent in murals and large-scale art.

The art for next year’s Derby highlights the trophy with the newly renovated Paddocks and the iconic Twin Spires as the background.

There are 150 roses that represents the Winner’s Circle.

The roses are colored white, gold, and cerulean to symbolize the colorful fans of the Kentucky Derby from all around the world.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Anderson County, TN Sheriff's Office Facebook
Officials: Jason Dockery found, arrested
.
Death investigation underway following discovery of body at car dealership
In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.
Oliver Anthony concert sells out after concern over ticket prices
Shots fired near M.C. Napier in Hazard
Police investigating after shots fired near old M.C. Napier High School
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms