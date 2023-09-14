Official art of 150th Kentucky Derby unveiled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The road to the 150th Kentucky Derby is underway and the official art for the race was revealed on Thursday.

Wylie Caudill is the artist behind the design. He’s renowned for his talent in murals and large-scale art.

The art for next year’s Derby highlights the trophy with the newly renovated Paddocks and the iconic Twin Spires as the background.

There are 150 roses that represents the Winner’s Circle.

The roses are colored white, gold, and cerulean to symbolize the colorful fans of the Kentucky Derby from all around the world.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.