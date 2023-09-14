Murder suspect dropped off in Union Co. by unsuspecting driver, says U.S. Marshals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A manhunt for a murder suspect has now centered once again in East Tennessee after U.S. Marshals confirmed that Jason Dockery is in Union County.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Dockery was in the car with 38-year-old Shysti Renea Mayberry when the car came to a stop alongside Moores Gap Road in Heiskell. Mayberry was shot multiple times outside of the car, and Dockery left the scene in the car, according to investigators.

After the shooting, investigators with ACSO said Dockery dropped off a small child in Union County.

“We don’t know if the child was in the car at the time of the incident. Regardless we have reason to believe he had a child and dropped the child off in the Union County area. We’re still trying to piece that part together as well,” said Capt. Shain Vowell with ACSO.

It’s unclear who the child belonged to but investigators said the child was unharmed and is now safe.

Vowell said that at this point Dockery was spotted in Claiborne County which is when he took law enforcement on a chase to Lee County, Virginia where he abandoned his car and evaded investigators for hours.

As of late Wednesday night, U.S. Marshals said that a man gave Dockery a ride back to Union Co. without knowing who the hitchhiker was at the time. After Dockery was dropped off, marshals said that the driver realized who Dockery was and called the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

“He (Dockery) may be reaching out to his contacts for assistance. We will fully prosecute anyone who knowingly provides him assistance,” said a U.S. Marshals spokesperson.

Dockery is presumed armed and dangerous, and if you know of his whereabouts you’re asked to call 911.

The relationship between Dockery and Mayberry is still being investigated by ACSO along with details into what led to shots being fired.

Dockery has a criminal history in East Tennessee ranging from burglary, theft, breaking and entering, and aggravated assault.

U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with credible information.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.