Local high school football teams light stadiums to honor late, legendary EKU football coach Roy Kidd

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Armando Barry
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local Mountain high school football teams lit their stadiums Wednesday night in honor of the late, legendary EKU football coach Roy Kidd.

The four schools featured in the video above are Hazard High School, Corbin High School, Pikeville High School, and Letcher Central High School.

Kidd was a Corbin native who starred as a three-sport athlete for the Redhounds.

Panthers head coach Chris McNamee is an EKU alum who played under Kidd.

Cougars head coach Junior Matthews also played under Kidd for one season in 1989 and still remembers the lasting impact the EKU great left across the mountains and the sport of football.

“He was an icon in Eastern Kentucky and what he did at Eastern in the 70s and 80s,” Matthews said. “Throughout the 80s and 90s and then his presence, you know, in that program and just everybody knew Coach Kidd. Everybody knew him and again, he’s one of the icons in not only college football in Kentucky, but in high school football, so he’ll be dearly missed.”

