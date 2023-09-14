Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen tractor

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a tractor that was reportedly...
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a tractor that was reportedly stolen.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance to find a tractor that was reportedly stolen.

Officials said a 1970 Massey Ferguson 135 Tractor was taken from Laurel-Whitley Road in the southern part of Laurel County.

If anyone has any information about the case, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or message them on their Facebook page.

You can remain anonymous.

