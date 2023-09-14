Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen tractor
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance to find a tractor that was reportedly stolen.
Officials said a 1970 Massey Ferguson 135 Tractor was taken from Laurel-Whitley Road in the southern part of Laurel County.
If anyone has any information about the case, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or message them on their Facebook page.
You can remain anonymous.
