Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen tractor

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance to find a tractor that was reportedly stolen.

Officials said a 1970 Massey Ferguson 135 Tractor was taken from Laurel-Whitley Road in the southern part of Laurel County.

If anyone has any information about the case, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or message them on their Facebook page.

You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.