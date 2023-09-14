Kentucky health workers participate in ‘Appalachian Save a Life Day’

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky health departments and emergency workers gathered across the Commonwealth on Thursday with the goal of preventing overdoses.

More than 300 sites in 13 states participated in the event. It is called ‘Appalachian Save a Life Day.’

One site was at the Walmart in Somerset.

Public health workers and emergency medical workers passed out free Naloxone. It can be given to someone during an overdose.

During the event, people can also learn how to administer CPR.

“If they do not have a pulse or are not breathing, then you have to go into CPR. CPR is the most of any situation. Narcan can be administered before CPR,” said Brandon Douglas, with Somerset EMS.

Health leaders said having quick, easy access to Narcan is important because of the large number of overdoses in the state.

