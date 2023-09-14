Dunkin’ employee arrested for punching customer in fight about sugar, police say

A Dunkin' Donuts employee in Fremont was charged after allegedly assaulting a customer.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:14 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A fight broke out between a Dunkin’ cashier and a customer in Ohio, leading to the arrest of the former, WTVG reports.

Surveillance video released by the Fremont Police Department shows the Sunday incident. The cashier, Aniyah McClain, can be seen coming around the counter and allegedly punching a customer in the eye. McClain then allegedly drags the customer back around the counter and continues to fight.

Others can be seen in the video trying to break up the fight.

According to a police report, the incident started after the customer allegedly yelled and cursed at McClain for using liquid sugar in her coffee.

McClain was arrested and charged with assault.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Anderson County, TN Sheriff's Office Facebook
Update: Search leaves Lee County, Va.
.
Death investigation underway following discovery of body at car dealership
In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.
Oliver Anthony concert sells out after concern over ticket prices
Shots fired near M.C. Napier in Hazard
Police investigating after shots fired near old M.C. Napier High School
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms

Latest News

The defense tried to get the case dismissed due to a lack of evidence but later relented....
Prosecution rests in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial
An Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Amir De La Luz has been canceled
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Texas boy found
WYMT First Alert Weather
Coasting through the rest of the work week on a fall note
FILE - Five former Memphis police officers have been charged with federal civil rights...
4 former officers plead not guilty to federal civil rights charges in Tyre Nichols beating