Coasting through the rest of the work week on a fall note

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you like sunshine and comfortable temperatures, we’ve got you covered for a few days.

Today and Tonight

Regardless of where you live, it’s going to feel cool out there this morning. Most folks will start the day in the low 50s, but I can just about guarantee there will be some 40s somewhere on the temperature map early. Sunny skies will be around all day and that will take us in the mid to upper 70s for our highs. Unless you are a heat fan, you can’t get much better than that.

Tonight, we will get chilly again under clear skies as many locations drop back into the low 50s and upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

Friday looks great for anything outside. The Black Gold Festival is going on in Hazard, The King Coal Festival is going on in Williamson there will be Friday night football games going on across the region. No matter what you’re doing, it’s going to be amazing. Sunshine takes us back into the upper 70s for highs and clear skies take us back into the low to mid 50s for lows.

The weekend could give us a little trouble in spots. Models are now trying to hint at some stray to scattered rain chances on Saturday, but right now, they are confined to the Kentucky/Tennessee border. If you are heading up to Kroger Field for the Cats last home game for a bit, I still think you’ll be ok, but the rain chances will increase across the region in scattered form overnight. Highs will climb into the low 80s before dropping to around 60° overnight.

Sunday will start off dreary, with clouds and scattered showers and storms, but it looks like it will try to get out of the region fairly early. Highs will take a little hit only getting back into the mid to upper 70s and we will drop back into the mid-50s as skies once again clear overnight.

Sun and clouds will dominate the headlines as we head through much of the next work and school week with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.