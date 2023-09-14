Breathitt Co. Sheriff’s Dept. temporarily closes

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department has temporarily closed.

The closing came after the Breathitt County Fiscal Court tabled its vote to fulfill a funding request for payroll.

Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble said Sheriff John Hollan asked for $40,000, but he said the county would have a hard time paying that because of recent disasters.

“That’s just the issue that we ain’t got budgeted to give him more program support. You know, everything we had, it’s killed us too financially,” said Noble.

Noble added that the fiscal court decided 4-1 to table the issue because Hollan was out of town, and they wanted to hear directly from him.

”You know, I don’t know why he’s at this point, but the fiscal court wants to sit down and say, ‘Why do you need $40,000? How did you mess up with the budget this way or what happened to cause it to be a shortfall?” said Noble.

Hollan took issue with the decision, posting on Facebook that he was under the impression they would be able to receive the funding.

In the Facebook post seen above, Hollan said, “The Breathitt County Judge Executive was made aware of this a month ago and gave me his word there was not a problem with the program support money that I requested to make the BCSO payroll. Judge Noble and I have had several conversations about this and he assured me the money was not a problem.”

Hollan said the department vehicles were parked at the Breathitt County Courthouse. He explained that the “vehicles will not be moved until the issue is resolved.”

Noble said, as of Thursday afternoon, he and Hollan had not spoken. Both separately told WYMT that they will work to resolve the issue once Hollan returns to town.

In the meantime, Jackson Police and Kentucky State Police will fill the void of the sheriff’s department.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Anderson County, TN Sheriff's Office Facebook
Officials: Jason Dockery found, arrested
.
Death investigation underway following discovery of body at car dealership
In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.
Oliver Anthony concert sells out after concern over ticket prices
Shots fired near M.C. Napier in Hazard
Police investigating after shots fired near old M.C. Napier High School
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms

Latest News

The Infantry Fighting Vehicle or tank as some veterans say, is now a part of the Mt. Vernon...
Park receives military vehicle to honor veterans
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a tractor that was reportedly...
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen tractor
Shots fired near M.C. Napier in Hazard
Perry Co. shooting suspect arrested
Power up the Pantry Food Drive in Hazard, KY.
Power Up the Pantry collected goods across EKY
Evarts Water Plant
City of Evarts continues to face struggles with water plant