Big Blue Madness returns to Rupp Arena October 13

Rupp Arena.
Rupp Arena.(Noah J. Richter | Noah Richter/UK Athletics)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Big Blue Madness, the annual tip-off to the Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball seasons will return to Lexington, Oct. 13 in Rupp Arena at 7 p.m.

Kinetic by Windstream presents the tickets which can be accessed exclusively online at Ticketmaster.com and through the Ticketmaster app starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 29. Tickets to Big Blue Madness will be free again this year. Due to the ongoing renovation of Memorial Coliseum, there will be no in-person ticket distribution.

A limited number of tickets will be withheld for UK students, and more information will be posted online at UKStudentTix.com once it is finalized.

Winner of the 2023 GLOBL JAM, Kentucky men’s basketball boasts the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class with seven first-year signees, including five top-25 prospects in Reed Sheppard, Aaron Bradshaw, Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards and D.J. Wagner.

Regular season ticket pricing information is available here.

In 2023-24, the UK women’s basketball program will be celebrating 50 seasons of varsity status. The team will play at Rupp Arena this season while Memorial Coliseum undergoes renovations.

Fans interested in women’s basketball season tickets can visit ukathletics.com/takeover.

