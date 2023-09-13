WYMT Week 4 Player of the Week: Letcher Central’s Gunner Holbrook

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Armando Barry
Published: Sep. 13, 2023
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Gunner Holbrook has earned the honor of WYMT’s week four Player of the Week.

Holbrook led the Cougars to their largest win of the season, 54-7, over the Hazard Bulldogs in the week four ARH Game of the Week.

The Letcher Central quarterback took big shots down field throughout the game, passing for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

“Everything just slowed down,” Holbrook said. “We were just more patient and got to our spots and executed well.”

From his demeanor to his production, Letcher Central football head coach Junior Matthews raves about Holbrook’s maturity, despite only being a freshman.

“He’s starting to see the defense’s better, which is always hard for freshmen, you know, to just to be able to look out and see what he’s got and take what he can get,” Matthews said. “So, he gets better every week. You know, he’s real mature for his age and he’s going to be a really great player here.”

Holbrook and the Letcher Central Cougars are on the road in week five against the Wise Central Warriors on Friday.

