Way Back Wednesday: Belfry vs Pikeville

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - This week has another stacked slate of mountain top-10 matchups on Friday, but the Pikeville Panthers traveling to face the Belfry Pirates may be the most historic of them all.

Here are how these two teams have tangoed in history in this week’s Way Back Wednesday:

Belfry leads the series by a slim margin, 39-38-2.

The game footage from the video above is from 1999 at Belfry’s old Vipperman Stadium, which was the last time Pikeville beat Belfry on the road until 2019.

If Pikeville beats Belfry on Friday, it will mark the longest winning streak against the Pirates since the six-year span of 1941-1947.

Both of these teams have split their first four games of the 2023 season coming into this week five matchup.

The Pirates will kick off against the Panthers in Belfry on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.