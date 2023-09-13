UPike receives portion of $79.2 million research grant

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville is expanding its agriculture research through a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) received $332,336.26 from the USDA’s $79.2 million grant.

The grant money is a part of the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, which adds opportunities for farmers and ranchers.

UPIKE Assistant Professor of Biology Byron Meade said he is proud that the project will be able to benefit local communities.

“UPIKE is honored to be named as a 2023 recipient of the USDA specialty crop block grant,” said Meade. “I hope that through the grant, we can determine sustainable and economically impactful ways to utilize existing mining infrastructure to grow high-value crops.”

Meade added students will have the opportunity to interact with the research directly.

The research will take a look at fungi species that are specific to the environment that the coal mines provide.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.