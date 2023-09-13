UK Baseball releases SEC schedule for 2024 season

Kentucky will face four SEC teams who made it to the NCAA Super Regionals last season.
Kentucky will face four SEC teams who made it to the NCAA Super Regionals last season.(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Baseball team released their conference schedule for the 2024 season, officials with the university announced Wednesday.

The Bat Cats will face four SEC teams who made it to the NCAA Super Regionals last season.

Nick Mingione’s squad begins their SEC slate at Kentucky Proud Park against the Georgia Bulldogs on March 15-17.

Kentucky goes on the road for their conference series at Missouri on March 22-24.

Other conference home series’ include hosting Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Vanderbilt.

The SEC Tournament runs from May 21-26 in Hoover, Alabama.

SCHOOLLOCATIONDATETIME
vs. GeorgiaLexington, Ky.March 15-17TBD
at MissouriColumbia, Mo.March 22-24TBD
at Ole MissOxford, Ms.March 29-31TBD
vs. AlabamaLexington, Ky.April 5-7TBD
at AuburnAuburn, Al.April 12-14TBD
vs. TennesseeLexington, Ky.April 19-21TBD
at South CarolinaColumbia, S.C.April 26-28TBD
vs. ArkansasLexington, Ky.May 3-5TBD
at FloridaGainesville, Fl.May 10-12TBD
vs. VanderbiltLexington, Ky.May 16-18TBD

