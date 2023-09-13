UK Baseball releases SEC schedule for 2024 season
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Baseball team released their conference schedule for the 2024 season, officials with the university announced Wednesday.
The Bat Cats will face four SEC teams who made it to the NCAA Super Regionals last season.
Nick Mingione’s squad begins their SEC slate at Kentucky Proud Park against the Georgia Bulldogs on March 15-17.
Kentucky goes on the road for their conference series at Missouri on March 22-24.
Other conference home series’ include hosting Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Vanderbilt.
The SEC Tournament runs from May 21-26 in Hoover, Alabama.
|SCHOOL
|LOCATION
|DATE
|TIME
|vs. Georgia
|Lexington, Ky.
|March 15-17
|TBD
|at Missouri
|Columbia, Mo.
|March 22-24
|TBD
|at Ole Miss
|Oxford, Ms.
|March 29-31
|TBD
|vs. Alabama
|Lexington, Ky.
|April 5-7
|TBD
|at Auburn
|Auburn, Al.
|April 12-14
|TBD
|vs. Tennessee
|Lexington, Ky.
|April 19-21
|TBD
|at South Carolina
|Columbia, S.C.
|April 26-28
|TBD
|vs. Arkansas
|Lexington, Ky.
|May 3-5
|TBD
|at Florida
|Gainesville, Fl.
|May 10-12
|TBD
|vs. Vanderbilt
|Lexington, Ky.
|May 16-18
|TBD
