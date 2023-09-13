UK Baseball releases SEC schedule for 2024 season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Baseball team released their conference schedule for the 2024 season, officials with the university announced Wednesday.

The Bat Cats will face four SEC teams who made it to the NCAA Super Regionals last season.

Nick Mingione’s squad begins their SEC slate at Kentucky Proud Park against the Georgia Bulldogs on March 15-17.

Kentucky goes on the road for their conference series at Missouri on March 22-24.

Other conference home series’ include hosting Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Vanderbilt.

The SEC Tournament runs from May 21-26 in Hoover, Alabama.

SCHOOL LOCATION DATE TIME vs. Georgia Lexington, Ky. March 15-17 TBD at Missouri Columbia, Mo. March 22-24 TBD at Ole Miss Oxford, Ms. March 29-31 TBD vs. Alabama Lexington, Ky. April 5-7 TBD at Auburn Auburn, Al. April 12-14 TBD vs. Tennessee Lexington, Ky. April 19-21 TBD at South Carolina Columbia, S.C. April 26-28 TBD vs. Arkansas Lexington, Ky. May 3-5 TBD at Florida Gainesville, Fl. May 10-12 TBD vs. Vanderbilt Lexington, Ky. May 16-18 TBD

