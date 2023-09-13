Skies begin to clear, fall temps move in for a few days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The rain chances are on the way out and the sunshine is on the way back.

Today and Tonight

After a sprinkle or two and some clouds this morning, the skies should start to clear by lunchtime, if not sooner. You are going to feel a big difference today behind the cold front as temperatures only push their way into the mid-70s. I’m beyond excited for that and the next few days.

Tonight, skies clear completely out and temps drop. We’re forecasting 50°, but someone, or possibly several someones will make it into the 40s. Mark my words on that. It will be crisp when you head out on Thursday morning. Vest weather is back!

Extended Forecast

If you have plans to head to the Black Gold Festival in Hazard, which starts Thursday or any of the other festivals or football games going on at any point in the next several days, you will have absolutely no problems. Sunny skies will dominate the headlines through Saturday afternoon and temperatures will stay in the 70s Thursday and Friday before climbing into the low 80s on Saturday. Folks, please get outside. The weather is going to be too nice not to. Even if it’s just to sit on the porch. Lows will bottom out in the low 50s Thursday and Friday before only getting down to around 60 Saturday night.

Let’s talk about Saturday night, by the way. Models are starting to wobble a little bit this weekend. One model, which had rain chances on it Saturday night into Sunday just one run again is now dry as a bone. The other one is still showing it for both timeframes. I’m going to keep them in for now for late Saturday night and through part of Sunday. There is still time to adjust if we need to. We just want to see a little more consensus before we do. Highs Sunday will take a little bit of a hit because of the rain chances and only top out in the upper 70s.

We’re right back into the sunshine and dry conditions early next week though.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.