SKCTC receives nearly $500,000 from ARC to help those in recovery enter workforce

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) announced Wednesday they received $499,150 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

The funding is for the Essential Skills HUB project and through the SKCTC Workforce Solutions Department, the HUB will expand training and support those who are between the age of 15 and 24 as well as folks who are in recovery and grandparents who serve as primary caregivers.

“We are grateful to ARC for their support because serving our vulnerable populations is an important part of our mission at Southeast,” said Dr. Vic Adams, SKCTC President. “I am extremely proud of Sherri Clark, Dean of Workforce Solutions; Sandra Brown, Apprenticeship Coordinator; Deb Young, Whitesburg Campus Director/Workforce Liaison; and Carrie Billett, Chief Advancement Officer, who, with input from the Workforce Solutions team, spent many long hours preparing this funding request.”

ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin made the award announcement with ARC 2023 States’ Co-Chair, Governor Andy Beshear, and grantees during a news conference at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland in advance of ARC’s 2023 Annual Conference.

“At ARC, we know that substance use disorder recovery isn’t a singular event, but a continuum. Both workforce training and ending the stigma surrounding substance use disorder are equally important in providing a renewed sense of hope and purpose to Appalachians in recovery,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “These INSPIRE grantees are doing the important work to remove all barriers to entry when it comes to recovery-to-work projects across the region, ensuring that all Appalachians have a chance at a bright future.”

ARC has provided nearly $14-million for 43 projects through its Investments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE) Initiative, which aims to address Appalachia’s substance use disorder (SUD) crisis with investments in projects that create or expand services to populations in recovery, leading to workforce entry and re-entry

