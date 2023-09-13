Shots fired near old M.C. Napier High School

PERRY CO., Ky. (WYMT) - (UPDATE - 7:24 p.m.) A Perry County Sheriff’s deputy confirmed to WYMT that a suspect is in custody, and the scene near the old M.C. Napier High School in Perry County is no longer active.

(ORIGINAL - 6:54 p.m.) Kentucky State Police confirm there is an active scene across the street from the old M.C. Napier High School in Perry County.

Troopers said the Perry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported call of an active shooter.

Officers confirmed to WYMT that as of 6:45 p.m. there were no injuries, but the scene is reportedly still active.

WYMT will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.