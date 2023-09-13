Shots fired near old M.C. Napier High School

Troopers said the Perry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported call of an active...
Troopers said the Perry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported call of an active shooter.(WYMT)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY CO., Ky. (WYMT) - (UPDATE - 7:24 p.m.) A Perry County Sheriff’s deputy confirmed to WYMT that a suspect is in custody, and the scene near the old M.C. Napier High School in Perry County is no longer active.

(ORIGINAL - 6:54 p.m.) Kentucky State Police confirm there is an active scene across the street from the old M.C. Napier High School in Perry County.

Troopers said the Perry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported call of an active shooter.

Officers confirmed to WYMT that as of 6:45 p.m. there were no injuries, but the scene is reportedly still active.

WYMT will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Anderson County, TN Sheriff's Office Facebook
Update: Search leaves Lee County, Va.
Bats
Bat infestation closes down Kentucky school
.
Death investigation underway following discovery of body at car dealership
HAMBLIN ARREST IN LONDON
Motorcycle driver leads police on chase in Laurel Co.
Dr. Van Breeding
MCHC physician chosen as Citizen Doctor of the Year

Latest News

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - Spradlin Update - Buddy 6
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - SKCTC Receives Grant - 6
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - Death Investigation Somerset - 6
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
Mountain News at 6 - Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter Relief - Olivia 6