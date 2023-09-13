Shelter in place order issued in Lee Co., Va. as manhunt continues

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The Lee County Virginia Sheriff’s Office has issued a shelter in place order for the Ewing and Wheeler area of Lee County, Virginia.

The order was shared on the department’s Facebook page.

Deputies said a search is ongoing after a man was reportedly involved in a homicide/shooting in Claiborne County, Tennessee.

The suspect is 5′6″ and considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies said the suspect ran from police. The chase went from Claiborne County into Lee County, Virginia.

The man was reportedly near the Walnut Hill Lane area.

His name was not released, but you can find his picture below.

Manhunt in Lee County, Virginia
Manhunt in Lee County, Virginia(Lee County Sheriff's Office (VA))

The order asked people to stay indoors and to keep the doors locked.

People were also asked to not approach strangers and call 911 immediately if they are approached.

We will update this story as we learn more.

