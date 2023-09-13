Liam Coen out of hospital ahead of Saturday’s game with Akron

By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Four days ahead of Kentucky’s Saturday meeting with Akron, UK offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Liam Coen left the UK Chandler Hospital Tuesday, according to the University.

Coen suffered a “medical episode” while working in the UK football offices on Sunday afternoon. Coen posted to Twitter thanking BBN for the thoughts and prayers he received.

The 37-year-old coach also reassured Wildcat fans that he will be on the sidelines for UK vs. Akron, saying he “can’t wait to see you Saturday at Kroger Field”.

UK and Akron kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 16.

