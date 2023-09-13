Juries determine damages in same-sex couples’ lawsuits against Kim Davis

ASHLAND, Ky. (WKYT) - Two juries have determined the amount of damages Kim Davis owes two same-sex couples.

A federal trial began Monday afternoon to decide damages after a judge ruled the former Rowan County clerk violated their constitutional rights when she denied them marriage licenses.

The two cases are separate but very similar. So, they were tried at the same time.

On Wednesday, the juries announced their verdicts.

Davis was ordered by a jury to pay $50,000 to David Ermold and David Moore, who were denied a marriage license three times, according to their attorney.

Another jury decided that James Yates and Will Smith, who were denied a marriage license five times, were not owed any compensation.

We first covered the story in the summer of 2015, when Davis’ refusal to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples turned Morehead into the center of a battle over gay rights in the summer of 2015 after the Supreme Court’s decision in Obergefell v. Hodges.

