Juries determine damages in same-sex couples’ lawsuits against Kim Davis

Juries determine damages in same-sex couples’ lawsuits against Kim Davis
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WKYT) - Two juries have determined the amount of damages Kim Davis owes two same-sex couples.

A federal trial began Monday afternoon to decide damages after a judge ruled the former Rowan County clerk violated their constitutional rights when she denied them marriage licenses.

The two cases are separate but very similar. So, they were tried at the same time.

On Wednesday, the juries announced their verdicts.

Davis was ordered by a jury to pay $50,000 to David Ermold and David Moore, who were denied a marriage license three times, according to their attorney.

Another jury decided that James Yates and Will Smith, who were denied a marriage license five times, were not owed any compensation.

Related coverage:

We first covered the story in the summer of 2015, when Davis’ refusal to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples turned Morehead into the center of a battle over gay rights in the summer of 2015 after the Supreme Court’s decision in Obergefell v. Hodges.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Anderson County, TN Sheriff's Office Facebook
Update: Name of suspect released in ongoing SWVA manhunt
Bats
Bat infestation closes down Kentucky school
.
Death investigation underway following discovery of body at car dealership
HAMBLIN ARREST IN LONDON
Motorcycle driver leads police on chase in Laurel Co.
Dr. Van Breeding
MCHC physician chosen as Citizen Doctor of the Year

Latest News

The city of Richmond will soon get flock cameras.
Flock cameras coming to another central Kentucky city
Ray Davis celebrates after his first touchdown as a Kentucky Wildcat vs. Ball State
Good Question: Does the UK sports department pay for itself?
Some of the dogs are shown that were taken from a Kentucky home after police said they found a...
73 dogs reportedly found in ‘deplorable’ conditions at KY home, police say
Charles Doty Jr.
Man who pulled rifle on Little Caesars workers pleads guilty, awaits sentencing, officials say