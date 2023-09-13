Good Question: Does the UK sports department pay for itself?

Ray Davis celebrates after his first touchdown as a Kentucky Wildcat vs. Ball State
Ray Davis celebrates after his first touchdown as a Kentucky Wildcat vs. Ball State(REGINA RICKERT | WKYT)
By Victor Puente
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Doug asks, “Does the UK sports department pay for itself?”

Yes, Doug, they do. And they’re actually one of only a handful of college athletics departments that make more money than they spend.

That’s been the case for a while now, except for in 2021 because of the pandemic. But, in 2022, UK Athletics had around five and a half million dollars in revenue.

There are almost 1,100 NCAA schools, and according to BestColleges.com in 2019, only 25 of them made money on athletics.

In 2022, a majority of that revenue for UK came from ticket sales and media rights for men’s basketball and football, as well as media rights in general.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

