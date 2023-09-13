Foundation established in memory of fallen Kentucky deputy

The Caleb Conley Foundation has been formed to help families impacted when their loved one is hurt or lost in the line of duty.
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new non-profit organization named in honor of a fallen Kentucky deputy went live on Tuesday.

The Caleb Conley Foundation has been formed to help families impacted when their loved one is hurt or lost in the line of duty.

“I think there’s still a lot of good people. I think a lot of people still care about the police, still care about what they do,” said Caleb Conley Foundation Executive Director Andrew Doyle.

Doyle says that’s evidenced by the overwhelming support shown after Deputy Caleb Conley was killed in Scott County. Packed processions, baseball benefits, cattle fundraisers and more came in the weeks that followed.

“I don’t think Caleb’s gone. I don’t think his legacy is gone,” said Doyle.

He wanted to find a way to keep that legacy alive. So he reached out to Conley’s wife.

“I sent Rachel a text one day back in June and said, ‘Hey, do you want to do something?’ And she said, ‘I’m down, let’s do it,’” said Doyle.

A few months later, their vision has come to fruition with the Caleb Conley Foundation.

They’ve put together a website where you can buy bracelets, shirts, Miranda cards or simply donate, and they’ve learned the appreciation for this fallen deputy has not faded.

Those good people are still out there, and Doyle says their orders and donations will benefit law enforcement families throughout the state.

“Caleb was a giver. Caleb loved to help anybody out. If he could, if he would. Through this, our goal is to help others like Caleb would have wanted us to do,” said Doyle.

You can also find The Caleb Conley Foundation on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Coleman (left) is facing charges after fight in a grocery store parking lot in Whitesburg...
Tennessee man arrested in Letcher County, more than 30 dogs found inside van
Photo Courtesy: Ironton, Ohio Police Department Facebook
Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead following standoff in West Virginia
Bats
Bat infestation closes down Kentucky school
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man facing homicide charges for his role in deadly crash
Officers said during the incident, Johnathan Hall was reportedly shot once in the left shoulder...
Man reportedly strangled during Knox Co. home invasion

Latest News

Manhunt in Lee County, Virginia
Shelter in place order issued in Lee Co., Va. as manhunt continues
Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers announced a $1.5 million endowment to pay for...
Senate President Robert Stivers announces endowment for EKU
Photo Courtesy: Eastern Kentucky University Facebook
Corbin native, longtime EKU coach Roy Kidd dies at 91
The Appalachian Regional Commission closed out its annual conference Tuesday.
ARC wraps 2023 ‘Appalachia Rising’ conference