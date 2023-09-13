Foundation established in memory of fallen Kentucky deputy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new non-profit organization named in honor of a fallen Kentucky deputy went live on Tuesday.

The Caleb Conley Foundation has been formed to help families impacted when their loved one is hurt or lost in the line of duty.

“I think there’s still a lot of good people. I think a lot of people still care about the police, still care about what they do,” said Caleb Conley Foundation Executive Director Andrew Doyle.

Doyle says that’s evidenced by the overwhelming support shown after Deputy Caleb Conley was killed in Scott County. Packed processions, baseball benefits, cattle fundraisers and more came in the weeks that followed.

“I don’t think Caleb’s gone. I don’t think his legacy is gone,” said Doyle.

He wanted to find a way to keep that legacy alive. So he reached out to Conley’s wife.

“I sent Rachel a text one day back in June and said, ‘Hey, do you want to do something?’ And she said, ‘I’m down, let’s do it,’” said Doyle.

A few months later, their vision has come to fruition with the Caleb Conley Foundation.

They’ve put together a website where you can buy bracelets, shirts, Miranda cards or simply donate, and they’ve learned the appreciation for this fallen deputy has not faded.

Those good people are still out there, and Doyle says their orders and donations will benefit law enforcement families throughout the state.

“Caleb was a giver. Caleb loved to help anybody out. If he could, if he would. Through this, our goal is to help others like Caleb would have wanted us to do,” said Doyle.

You can also find The Caleb Conley Foundation on Facebook.

