Drier, cooler air filters into the region

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are tracking some fall-like air to settle into the region for the remainder of the work week. You may need a light jacket for the morning commute on Thursday and Friday.

Tonight Through Thursday Night

We will continue to welcome some drier air into the region as we close out Wednesday. We stay dry overnight under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. It will be chilly as lows fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s, so you may need the light jacket on your Thursday morning commute.

An awesome day is on tap on Thursday! We remain dry under plenty of sunshine. Highs top out in the mid-70s as lower humidity levels also stick around. The forecast does not get much better for the middle of September.

Into Thursday night, this fall-like forecast will continue. We stay dry and mostly clear. Low temperatures fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s, so again, you may need a jacket on your Friday morning commute.

Friday & The Weekend

Beautiful weather continues into Friday. We stay dry and mostly sunny. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-70s. If you have any plans to go to an outdoor festival or a high school football game, the forecast looks fantastic. Lows fall into the lower-50s.

The first half of the weekend looks dry, but we are tracking some changes for the second half of the weekend. We stay dry for most of Saturday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs rebound into the lower-80s.

Into Saturday night, we are tracking spotty rain chances as our next weather system moves into the region. Lows fall into the upper-50s.

Scattered showers look possible on Sunday, especially early. Temperatures remain in the upper-70s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

In the extended forecast, we are tracking more nice weather to kick off the new work week.

We stay dry and mostly sunny on Monday and Tuesday.

Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-70s on Monday, but we are trending warmer on Tuesday as temperatures may reach the low-80s.

Overnight lows dip into the mid-50s for both nights.

