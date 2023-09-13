Death investigation underway following discovery of body at car dealership

.
.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson and WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A death investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Pulaski County.

The coroner’s office tells WYMT the body was found Tuesday night at Tri-City Motors in Somerset.

The cause of death for the person, who has not yet been identified, is not known.

The body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Somerset Police, who is conducting the death investigation, posted on Facebook that until the autopsy is complete, no other information is available.

