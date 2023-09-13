73 dogs reportedly found in ‘deplorable’ conditions at KY home, police say

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police said dozens of dogs were found in deplorable conditions at a home in Estill County.

We were told the dogs were found Tuesday night.

The animals were reportedly living in their own waste at a home on Kissey Branch Road.

Police arrested Delbert Collins on numerous animal cruelty charges.

Police confirmed 73 dogs were found in crates or stacked in cages, matted and covered in feces and urine.

Officials added some of the dogs were without food and water.

Now, animal rescue groups said they are working to help with the overwhelming situation.

They said the situation quickly caused the Estill County Animal Shelter to be over capacity.

Paw 4 The Cause got involved. Someone with the organization said a person who owns a barn is temporarily holding some of the dogs the animal shelter could not fit. We were told animal rescue groups throughout the country are being called to help.

“I am glad that we got the anonymous call to look into it,” said Ashley Collins, Estill County Animal Shelter. “The dogs were very happy to be out of their crates. I think they had lived in their crates for quite some time, in their own feces and urine.”

The dogs are said to be Maltese mixes and some “maltipoo,” which is a mix of Maltese and poodle.

Officials are hoping that none of the dogs will have to be put down.

