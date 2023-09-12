WYMT Washington Correspondent talks about priorities as Congress returns

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Congress returned to Washington, D.C. with a long to-do list.

Republicans said they are moving ahead with a possible impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, while other lawmakers are trying to avoid a government shutdown.

WYMT anchor Steve Hensley talked with WYMT Washington Correspondent Molly Martinez about the possible impeachment inquiry, a bench trial that Google is facing and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

You can watch the entire segment above.

