WWII veteran from Kentucky set to visit Washington, D.C.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After not being able to take the trip two years ago due to an injury, an Eastern Kentucky WWII veteran is set to visit our nation’s capital.

Fred Hall, who is a 96-year-old veteran from the Allen community, said he is honored to be one of the selected veterans to go on the Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C.

“I am honoring all the veterans, and I know they need all the honor they can get because they deserve everything that they can possibly get,” said Hall.

Hall started serving at 18 and was a part of multiple branches of our armed services.

“I had been sworn in to naval reserves when I became eighteen years old and then I was discharged from that when I came home so they drafted me into the Army,” explained Hall.

Hall said he was part of the artillery unit while in Germany in WWII and was also in the Navy Reserves in Pearl Harbor in 1945.

Hall added he appreciates what Honor Flight is doing to let veterans in Kentucky see the memorials built in their honor.

“I am very fortunate that I am getting this from them and am honored that they have chosen to recognize me,” added Hall.

Honor Flight Kentucky takes WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans to Washington, D.C. for a one day trip.

The Honor Flight will leave Saturday. Hall said he is very grateful for the experience.

