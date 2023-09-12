WWII veteran from Kentucky set to visit Washington, D.C.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Nic Martindale
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After not being able to take the trip two years ago due to an injury, an Eastern Kentucky WWII veteran is set to visit our nation’s capital.

Fred Hall, who is a 96-year-old veteran from the Allen community, said he is honored to be one of the selected veterans to go on the Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C.

“I am honoring all the veterans, and I know they need all the honor they can get because they deserve everything that they can possibly get,” said Hall.

Hall started serving at 18 and was a part of multiple branches of our armed services.

“I had been sworn in to naval reserves when I became eighteen years old and then I was discharged from that when I came home so they drafted me into the Army,” explained Hall.

Hall said he was part of the artillery unit while in Germany in WWII and was also in the Navy Reserves in Pearl Harbor in 1945.

Hall added he appreciates what Honor Flight is doing to let veterans in Kentucky see the memorials built in their honor.

“I am very fortunate that I am getting this from them and am honored that they have chosen to recognize me,” added Hall.

Honor Flight Kentucky takes WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans to Washington, D.C. for a one day trip.

The Honor Flight will leave Saturday. Hall said he is very grateful for the experience.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Coleman (left) is facing charges after fight in a grocery store parking lot in Whitesburg...
Tennessee man arrested in Letcher County, more than 30 dogs found inside van
Photo Courtesy: Ironton, Ohio Police Department Facebook
Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead following standoff in West Virginia
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man facing homicide charges for his role in deadly crash
A witness told deputies Artist was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by the vehicle.
Police release name of boy killed on the way to WV bus stop
Bats
Bat infestation closes down Kentucky school

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: KCTCS
Finalists announced for KCTCS President search
Dr. Van Breeding
MCHC physician chosen as Citizen Doctor of the Year
arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Chloe Vaughn Reynolds
Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Laurance VanMeter announced Tuesday he will not run for...
Kentucky Supreme Court chief justice will not run for re-election in 2024