Kentucky woman indicted after her mother’s death

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky woman is facing charges following her mother’s death.

Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department said the crime happened in late June.

Karen McDonald, 67, was reportedly left lying on the floor of the home she shared with her adult daughter, Abra, for weeks.

Officials said McDonald was rushed to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, but she died the following day.

Police said sepsis, neglect and other factors caused McDonald’s death.

“She did supply her with some food, things like that, but leaving her in the floor was the most detrimental to her health,” Det. Lt. Matt Bryant, with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, said.

Deputies said it is unclear why Abra McDonald, 49, left her mother on the floor. She was reportedly indicted on charges of knowingly abusing and neglecting an adult.

“Elder abuse is one of those things that we don’t like to talk about, but it is very heartbreaking,” Bryant said.

Abra McDonald was taken to jail on a $250,000 bond.

She will be arraigned in Pulaski County Circuit Court on September 21.

