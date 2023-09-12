Shelter in place order issued in Lee Co., VA

WYMT was able to confirm with the sheriff’s office that the shelter in place order is related...
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEE CO, Va. (WYMT) - The Lee County Virginia Sheriff’s Office has issued a shelter in place order for the Ewing and west area of Lee County.

The order was shared on the department’s Facebook page.

The order asks folks to stay indoors and to keep the doors locked.

According to the post, folks are asked to not approach strangers and contact 911 immediately if they are approached.

WYMT was able to confirm with the sheriff’s office that the shelter in place order is related to a manhunt in the area.

