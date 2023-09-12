Scattered showers and storms around today thanks to cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Make sure you keep the umbrellas and rain gear handy today. You will likely need it at times.

Today and Tonight

We may start the day with a little sunshine, but it definitely will not last. Some patchy fog is also possible this morning as temperatures start out in the low 60s. The deeper into the day we get, the more gloomy it will look. Scattered showers and storms will pick up by late morning and will be with us all the way into tonight. Highs will make their way into the upper 70s early and drop into the low 60s overnight.

Extended Forecast

After some early chances on Wednesday, skies will clear by the afternoon hours. The good news is that while the sun returns, the cooler air behind the front will stay in place. Highs on Wednesday will only top out in the mid-70s. Clear skies Wednesday night will drop most of us to around the 50-degree mark, but I would not be surprised to see some folks make it into the upper 40s. It will feel crisp on Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday look amazing for Black Gold and any festivals or outdoor events like Friday night football games that are going on. Highs both days will top out in the mid to upper 70s with lows dropping into the low 50s and potentially upper 40s in some of the cooler spots.

The first part of the weekend continues the nice trend, but a few clouds and some late rain chances are possible on Saturday. Highs could make it back to 80 before dropping into the upper 50s overnight. Sunday looks a little soggy at times as another weak disturbance moves through. That will drop our highs back into the upper 70s.

Stay dry!

