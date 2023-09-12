Oliver Anthony announces new Knoxville show after concern over ticket prices

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oliver Anthony, the singer who went viral for his song “Rich Men North of Richmond,” has announced a new show in Knoxville after there was a disagreement with Cotton-Eyed Joe officials.

The West Knoxville bar announced Anthony would be performing on Sept. 27. Ticket prices for that event were around $99 and a meet-and-greet would be around $200.

I apologize for the price at Cotton Eyed Joe. Have a friend of mine trying to help me book gigs. I told him I don't want... Posted by Oliver Anthony Music on Monday, September 11, 2023

The bar said they set these prices to break even after claiming Anthony was asking for $120,000 to play there for an hour.

Anthony heard about the ticket prices and told people not to buy any tickets, saying that his shows were supposed to be affordable.

“These are supposed to be affordable shows. Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket,” Anthony said. “I’m going to work out the details with him and if we have to reschedule this event somewhere else we will.”

He claimed that he had a friend book the venue and was not directly involved. Anthony also said that he never charged that price.

The event at the Cotton Eyed Joe was ultimately canceled as the two sides could not come to an agreement.

“Ultimately, it’s my fault for not being more directly involved with the venues who have reached out,” Anthony said. “I am not pointing fingers at Cotton Eyed Joe, I don’t know where the miscommunication took place. I’m just upset seeing those prices.”

Officials at the bar said that refunds would be made in the next few business days. They even warned people who follow the bar on Facebook to be careful booking the North Man of Richmond.

A new event has been scheduled at the Knoxville Convention Center on Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available for $25, and Anthony said that a meet-and-greet would be free.

Anyone interested can buy tickets on Anthony’s website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.