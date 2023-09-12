Oliver Anthony announces new Knoxville show after concern over ticket prices

The event at the Cotton Eyed Joe was ultimately canceled as the two sides could not come to an agreement.
The event at the Cotton Eyed Joe was ultimately canceled as the two sides could not come to an agreement.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oliver Anthony, the singer who went viral for his song “Rich Men North of Richmond,” has announced a new show in Knoxville after there was a disagreement with Cotton-Eyed Joe officials.

The West Knoxville bar announced Anthony would be performing on Sept. 27. Ticket prices for that event were around $99 and a meet-and-greet would be around $200.

I apologize for the price at Cotton Eyed Joe. Have a friend of mine trying to help me book gigs. I told him I don't want...

Posted by Oliver Anthony Music on Monday, September 11, 2023

The bar said they set these prices to break even after claiming Anthony was asking for $120,000 to play there for an hour.

Anthony heard about the ticket prices and told people not to buy any tickets, saying that his shows were supposed to be affordable.

“These are supposed to be affordable shows. Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket,” Anthony said. “I’m going to work out the details with him and if we have to reschedule this event somewhere else we will.”

He claimed that he had a friend book the venue and was not directly involved. Anthony also said that he never charged that price.

The event at the Cotton Eyed Joe was ultimately canceled as the two sides could not come to an agreement.

“Ultimately, it’s my fault for not being more directly involved with the venues who have reached out,” Anthony said. “I am not pointing fingers at Cotton Eyed Joe, I don’t know where the miscommunication took place. I’m just upset seeing those prices.”

Officials at the bar said that refunds would be made in the next few business days. They even warned people who follow the bar on Facebook to be careful booking the North Man of Richmond.

A new event has been scheduled at the Knoxville Convention Center on Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available for $25, and Anthony said that a meet-and-greet would be free.

Anyone interested can buy tickets on Anthony’s website.

See y'all soon Knoxville :) https://oliveranthonyknox.com/

Posted by Oliver Anthony Music on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manhunt in Lee County, Virginia
Shelter in place order issued in Lee Co., Va. as manhunt continues
Bats
Bat infestation closes down Kentucky school
HAMBLIN ARREST IN LONDON
Motorcycle driver leads police on chase in Laurel Co.
Officers said during the incident, Johnathan Hall was reportedly shot once in the left shoulder...
Man reportedly strangled during Knox Co. home invasion
Authorities said Robert R. Montie was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for...
84-year-old dies after being thrown from ATV rear-ended by car

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Skies begin to clear, fall temps move in for a few days
Manhunt in Lee County, Virginia
Shelter in place order issued in Lee Co., Va. as manhunt continues
Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers announced a $1.5 million endowment to pay for...
Senate President Robert Stivers announces endowment for EKU
Photo Courtesy: Eastern Kentucky University Facebook
Corbin native, longtime EKU coach Roy Kidd dies at 91
Deputy Caleb Conley was killed in the line of duty in May
Foundation established in memory of fallen Kentucky deputy