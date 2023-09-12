Motorcycle driver leads police on chase in Laurel Co.

HAMBLIN ARREST IN LONDON(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man was arrested on Monday after leading sheriff’s deputies on a chase.

On Sunday evening, Lincoln Isaiah Hamblin, 22, of London was seen driving recklessly north on U.S. 25 from Hal Rogers Parkway intersection in London.

When a Laurel County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop him, Hamblin continued driving towards Old Richmond Road.

The sheriff’s deputy said that Hamblin was taking up both lanes of traffic.

Hamblin eventually stopped on East Pittsburgh Church Road.

Following the stop, he told deputies that he continued driving because he did not have a registration plate on his motorcycle.

He was charged with fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, reckless driving, careless driving and registration violations.

Hamblin was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

