MCHC physician chosen as Citizen Doctor of the Year

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - A Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation (MCHC) physician was chosen as the Citizen Doctor of the Year by the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians.

Dr. Van Breeding was picked by his peers to receive the award.

“Dr. Breeding is an excellent choice for this award and has worked as a family physician for over 30 years at Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation,” officials explained in a news release.

Breeding also works with the Farmer’s Market, CANE Kitchen, the Farmacy program and the HEAL program.

“Dr. Breeding knows the intense value of being a family practice physician, and he is innovative, integrative, inclusive of all patients, and treats his patients as if they are family members and constantly striving to improve the quality of care for his patients and community’s overall well-being,” officials added.

Breeding will get the award at the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians meeting on September 16 in Bowling Green.

