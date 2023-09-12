MCHC physician chosen as Citizen Doctor of the Year

Dr. Van Breeding
Dr. Van Breeding(MCHC)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - A Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation (MCHC) physician was chosen as the Citizen Doctor of the Year by the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians.

Dr. Van Breeding was picked by his peers to receive the award.

“Dr. Breeding is an excellent choice for this award and has worked as a family physician for over 30 years at Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation,” officials explained in a news release.

Breeding also works with the Farmer’s Market, CANE Kitchen, the Farmacy program and the HEAL program.

“Dr. Breeding knows the intense value of being a family practice physician, and he is innovative, integrative, inclusive of all patients, and treats his patients as if they are family members and constantly striving to improve the quality of care for his patients and community’s overall well-being,” officials added.

Breeding will get the award at the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians meeting on September 16 in Bowling Green.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Coleman (left) is facing charges after fight in a grocery store parking lot in Whitesburg...
Tennessee man arrested in Letcher County, more than 30 dogs found inside van
Photo Courtesy: Ironton, Ohio Police Department Facebook
Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead following standoff in West Virginia
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man facing homicide charges for his role in deadly crash
A witness told deputies Artist was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by the vehicle.
Police release name of boy killed on the way to WV bus stop
Bats
Bat infestation closes down Kentucky school

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: KCTCS
Finalists announced for KCTCS President search
Fred Hall will visit Washington, D.C. on Saturday thanks to the Honor Flight Kentucky...
WWII veteran from Kentucky set to visit Washington, D.C.
arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Chloe Vaughn Reynolds
Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Laurance VanMeter announced Tuesday he will not run for...
Kentucky Supreme Court chief justice will not run for re-election in 2024