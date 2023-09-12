LMPD officer off ventilator, able to stand with assistance after being shot

LMPD Officer Brandon Haley.
LMPD Officer Brandon Haley.(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of Louisville Officer Brandon Haley said he has been off the ventilator since Saturday.

LMPD shared the update on Tuesday, saying Haley has been taking his recovery day by day.

Haley was shot while making a traffic stop in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Thursday. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and underwent two surgeries.

The family said he is becoming more cognizant and showing his humor.

Haley is showing progress in his therapy sessions and can stand with some assistance.

“Our family is appreciative of all the support from the community,” the update said. “We are focused on Brandon’s health and wellbeing as he continues to heal.”

To make a donation supporting Haley, visit saferlouisville.org.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manhunt in Lee County, Virginia
Shelter in place order issued in Lee Co., Va. as manhunt continues
Bats
Bat infestation closes down Kentucky school
HAMBLIN ARREST IN LONDON
Motorcycle driver leads police on chase in Laurel Co.
Officers said during the incident, Johnathan Hall was reportedly shot once in the left shoulder...
Man reportedly strangled during Knox Co. home invasion
Authorities said Robert R. Montie was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for...
84-year-old dies after being thrown from ATV rear-ended by car