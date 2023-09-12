Issues & Answers: Mountain Comprehensive Care Center

Weekly talk show with WYMT News Director and Main Anchor Steve Hensley
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain Comprehensive Care Center has more than 50 clinics in Kentucky.

Each year, those clinics serve more than 40,000 people in nearly half of Kentucky’s counties.

13 of those clinics are HomePlace Clinics. They provide both physical and behavioral health services.

WYMT anchor Steve Hensley sat down with Dr. Kristin Freeman, Dr. Peter Oliver and Dr. Jessica Branham to talk about the services they provide.

You can catch the full episode in the video player above.

