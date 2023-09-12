Grants announced for Rowan, Rockcastle counties

Grant Money
Grant Money(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - While attending the annual Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) conference, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $4 million for projects in Rowan and Rockcastle counties.

More than $4 million will go to Rockcastle County. You can find a breakdown of the money below:

  • More than $974,000 for Cleaner Water Program projects in Brodhead, Livingston and Mt. Vernon. The Rockcastle County Fiscal Court and the Western Rockcastle Water Association will also receive some of the money.
  • Nearly $122,000 to resurface Rich Farm Road.
  • More than $77,500 to support recycling efforts in Rockcastle County.
  • More than $45,000 will go to the Mt. Vernon/Rockcastle County Tourist Commission to support tourism marketing.
  • $135,000 was awarded for the Kentucky Music Trail regional tourism project.
  • $25,000 for the city of Mt. Vernon to buy new park amenities and build a new trail at Lake Linville Park.
  • Nearly $18,000 was awarded to two local nonprofits: Appalachia Science in the Public Interest and the Kentucky Foster Care Association.
  • $11,000 to help people in Rockcastle County safely dispose of household hazardous waste.

More than $375,000 was awarded to Rowan County. You can find a breakdown of the money below:

  • More than $94,000 to resurface McBrayer Road.
  • More than $73,000 to resurface Morgan Fork Road.
  • $210,000 to resurface Sugarloaf Mountain Road.

