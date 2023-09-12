Grants announced for Rowan, Rockcastle counties

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - While attending the annual Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) conference, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $4 million for projects in Rowan and Rockcastle counties.

More than $4 million will go to Rockcastle County. You can find a breakdown of the money below:

More than $974,000 for Cleaner Water Program projects in Brodhead, Livingston and Mt. Vernon. The Rockcastle County Fiscal Court and the Western Rockcastle Water Association will also receive some of the money.

Nearly $122,000 to resurface Rich Farm Road.

More than $77,500 to support recycling efforts in Rockcastle County.

More than $45,000 will go to the Mt. Vernon/Rockcastle County Tourist Commission to support tourism marketing.

$135,000 was awarded for the Kentucky Music Trail regional tourism project.

$25,000 for the city of Mt. Vernon to buy new park amenities and build a new trail at Lake Linville Park.

Nearly $18,000 was awarded to two local nonprofits: Appalachia Science in the Public Interest and the Kentucky Foster Care Association.

$11,000 to help people in Rockcastle County safely dispose of household hazardous waste.

More than $375,000 was awarded to Rowan County. You can find a breakdown of the money below:

More than $94,000 to resurface McBrayer Road.

More than $73,000 to resurface Morgan Fork Road.

$210,000 to resurface Sugarloaf Mountain Road.

