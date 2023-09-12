FBI investigates cybersecurity issue at MGM Resorts while casinos and hotels stay open across US

The FBI is helping MGM Resorts investigate what appears to be a widespread cybersecurity attack. (KSNV, MGM, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino operator MGM Resorts International said Tuesday that resorts are open and an investigation is continuing after what it called a “cybersecurity issue” led to the shutdown of computer systems at company properties across the U.S.

The FBI characterized the investigation as ongoing but Special Agent Mark Neria, spokesperson for the bureau in Las Vegas, said no additional information is available.

Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts said the event started Sunday and that it shut down “certain systems” in efforts to protect data. It did not call it a cyberattack or specify which systems were affected. It said reservations and casino floors in Las Vegas and states including Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York and Ohio were affected.

Late Monday, the company posted a statement saying that “resorts, including dining, entertainment and gaming are currently operational” and that “guests remain able to access their hotel rooms and our front desk staff is ready to assist ... as needed.”

“Bottom line, our customers are being served,” company spokesperson Brian Ahern told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Guests have shared stories on social media about not being able to make credit card transactions, obtain money from cash machines and enter hotel rooms using key cards. Some images showed video slot machines that have gone dark.

The company website remained “unavailable” Tuesday. It listed telephone numbers to reach the reservation system and properties.

A post on the company’s BetMGM website in Nevada acknowledged that some customers were unable to log on. Users from other states were able to access the site.

The company operates tens of thousands of hotel rooms in Las Vegas at its flagship MGM Grand and properties including Bellagio, Aria, New York-New York and Mandalay Bay. It also operates resorts in China and Macau.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

