A fall feel returns for the second half of the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers are possible as a cold front moves across the region on Tuesday. Behind this weather system, we are tracking beautiful weather for the second half of the work week.

Tonight Through Wednesday Night

Spotty showers look to linger through tonight. It will not rain all night, but off-and-on showers will be possible. Temperatures fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Models are trending drier on Wednesday. A stray shower can not be ruled out, especially early on Wednesday, but we are looking mostly dry. Temperatures will be below average. We should be in the lower-80s, but our highs on Wednesday only top out in the mid-70s under a mostly sunny sky.

Into Wednesday night, we are tracking some cooler, drier air to filter into the region. We stay dry and partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows fall into the lower-50s for most of us, but some upper-40s can not be ruled out in those cooler pockets.

Taste Of Fall

The forecast is looking fantastic for Thursday and Friday.

We remain dry on both days under a mostly sunny sky.

High temperatures will be below average. We top out in the mid-and-upper-70s. We are also tracking some lower humidity values, so it will feel great outside.

Again, lows stay in the lower-50s for most of the region, but some upper-40s can not be ruled out.

Be sure to enjoy this awesome weather as we end the work week! If you have any plans to go to an outdoor festival, week five of high school football or week three of college football, the weather does not get better for the middle of September.

Weekend Forecast & Beyond

In the extended forecast, we are tracking more nice weather for the first half of Saturday before our next weathermaker by Saturday night and Sunday.

We stay dry to kick off the weekend under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s. Lows dip into the upper-50s, so not as cool as Thursday night and Friday night. We are tracking spotty rain chances to move back into the region by Saturday night.

Scattered showers look possible on Sunday, especially for the first half of Sunday. Temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s because of clouds and showers. Lows fall into the mid-50s.

We are tracking more nice weather to kick off the next work week. We stay dry and mostly sunny on Monday. Highs stay in the upper-70s, while lows bottom out in the mid-50s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.