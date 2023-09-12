EKU officials remember Coach Roy Kidd

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials at Eastern Kentucky University honored Coach Roy Kidd Tuesday.

The Corbin native died Tuesday morning at the age of 91.

During a news conference today, EKU President David McFaddin said, “His reach went far beyond the field. He really embodied what it meant to be a colonel, to expect to win, to take pride in what you do, and I think that that legacy will live on in a way that is going to be transformational for our institution.”

McFaddin continued, “It is a sad day. Our prayers go out to the family. Our prayers go out to all those who knew coach and know that he made a difference in their life, but we are going to remember him and celebrate him and we will take pride and continue to move Eastern forward everyday.”

Visitation is expected to take place on Sunday, and funeral services will take place on Monday. Both the visitation and funeral are expected to occur at the EKU Center for the Arts.

According to EKU’s website, in lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made in his honor to the Roy and Sue Kidd Endowed Scholarship at Eastern Kentucky University.

