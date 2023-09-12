Corbin native, longtime EKU coach Roy Kidd dies at 91

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - A Kentucky college football legend has died.

Officials with Eastern Kentucky University announced longtime football coach Roy Kidd died on Tuesday. He was 91.

The Corbin native was the head football coach for the Colonels from 1964 until 2002.

He was placed into hospice care last week.

His funeral arrangements are pending.

