Big Sandy Water District to receive millions in federal funding

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) awarded more than $4.3 million in federal funding to the Big Sandy Water District for the Donithan area waterline replacement project.

The funds will allow the water district to replace a faulty waterline between Louisa and Catlettsburg. Officials said this waterline has had five breaks in the past year.

A new line will be installed along KY-3. It will run to a new 100,000-gallon water storage tank located near Donithan Branch.

“Kentuckians deserve reliable access to safe drinking water, and this starts with maintaining and upgrading our water systems. Today’s substantial investment will fund much-needed water line improvements, serving hundreds of rural households and greatly improving their quality of life,” said Senator Mitch McConnell. “I’m proud to see the ARC program I established invest in Eastern Kentucky’s water infrastructure, and I’ll continue my work in the Senate to ensure the federal government prioritizes resources for Kentucky’s communities that need them the most.”

