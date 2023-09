HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Chloe Vaughn Reynolds is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Reynolds was a senior at Paintsville High School, where she had a 4.4 GPA.

Chloe was selected for the Rogers Scholar program and received the Triple Academic and Athletic award from the KHSAA with honors.

Congratulations, Chloe!

