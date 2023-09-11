‘We’re not going to tolerate bullying’: Anti-violence programs implemented in EKY school system

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - New programming implemented in Leslie County Schools aims to stop violence at a young age.

Partners for Rural Impact introduced the programs last year with a three-year grant from the Department of Justice.

It is called “STOP the Violence” or “Stop-V.”

Beverly Strange with Partners for Rural Impact said the programs are focused on making Leslie County Schools as safe as possible.

“There is an uptick in violence. We see violence on the news all too much, and so we want to focus on what we can do in this region. The region that we love, the region that we support to help students here,” Strange said.

Stop-V is designed to provide curriculum-based programs on a variety of topics. Such as, “Too Good for Violence” which starts in kindergarten teaching social-emotional skills, and “Green Dot” which Leslie County Program Director Larry Sparks said is a nationwide bystander intervention program.

“The notion is that in this building you’re going to have certain areas where kids sometimes misbehave. We call those red dots. Our goal is to remove those red dots or overwhelm those red dots with green dots, good behaviors that our kids will model,” he said.

The goal is to set an expectation to fill the halls of Leslie County High School with green dots.

“The expectation in our schools will be that good things are going to happen here. We’re not going to tolerate bullying. We’re not going to tolerate negative behaviors,” Sparks said.

However, it also addresses some of the reasons that students may not have a good attitude.

“We can kind of address in a way that maybe isn’t an embarrassment to them, but it just plants the seeds that here at this place. It’s a safe place that I can come, and I can be comfortable. I will be taken care of. There are people here that care about me,” he said.

PRI also trains adults on “Youth Mental Health First-Aid” which is a program implemented to address gaps in mental health literacy.

It teaches adults how to provide initial assistance to kids experiencing a mental health problem including problems connected to poverty, exposure to substance abuse and experiencing bullying.

