VSP investigating deadly crash in Buchanan County

.
.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One woman is dead following a crash in Southwest Virginia.

It happened Friday night on Route 643 in Buchanan County.

Virginia State Police troopers say a Ford truck was traveling north before going around a curve, running off the road, down an embankment and ended up partially overturned in a creek.

Police say the driver, Tiffany Estep, 35, of Hurley, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck during the crash. She was taken to Buchanan General Hospital where she later died.

A 16-year-old passenger was taken to another hospital for treatment. She was wearing a seat belt, but was still seriously injured. We do not know her current condition.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Ironton, Ohio Police Department Facebook
Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead following standoff in West Virginia
WYMT First Alert Weather
Minor flooding closes some roads in Bell County Saturday night
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates a touchdown against the Atlanta...
How to Watch Bengals vs. Browns on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 1
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash near Pikeville.
Update: More info released about deadly crash in Pike County
Liam Coen.
Liam Coen taken to hospital for “medical episode” Sunday afternoon

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Mainly dry day ahead, approaching front brings more rain chances
Billy Coleman (left) is facing charges after fight in a grocery store parking lot in Whitesburg...
Tennessee man arrested in Letcher County, more than 30 dogs found inside van
Proposed legislation aims to end remarriage penalty for surviving military spouses
‘Love Lives On’: Proposed legislation aims to end remarriage penalty for surviving military spouses
Photo Courtesy: Ironton, Ohio Police Department Facebook
Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead following standoff in West Virginia