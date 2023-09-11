VSP investigating deadly crash in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One woman is dead following a crash in Southwest Virginia.

It happened Friday night on Route 643 in Buchanan County.

Virginia State Police troopers say a Ford truck was traveling north before going around a curve, running off the road, down an embankment and ended up partially overturned in a creek.

Police say the driver, Tiffany Estep, 35, of Hurley, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck during the crash. She was taken to Buchanan General Hospital where she later died.

A 16-year-old passenger was taken to another hospital for treatment. She was wearing a seat belt, but was still seriously injured. We do not know her current condition.

