Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say

Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway. (SOURCE: WWBT)
By Samantha McGranahan and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Cars in Virginia got a welcome paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.

The Henrico Police Department responded to the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Waller Road for the report of a paint spill on Monday around 10:45 a.m.

Officials said no one was injured.

However, several vehicles and a large span of the roadway along Staples Mill Road have been covered in water-soluble.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is on scene assisting with scene-up.

Drivers were asked to avoid the intersection of Staples Mill and Waller roads while they were closed for clean up.

According to authorities, the truck driver hauling the paint has been charged with failure to secure a load.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Ironton, Ohio Police Department Facebook
Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead following standoff in West Virginia
Billy Coleman (left) is facing charges after fight in a grocery store parking lot in Whitesburg...
Tennessee man arrested in Letcher County, more than 30 dogs found inside van
Prosthetic arm stolen
Perry Co. couple relieved after stolen car, prosthetic arm found
Lexington man dresses up as a bush, pranks UK students
Lexington man dresses up as a bush, pranks UK students
WYMT First Alert Weather
Minor flooding closes some roads in Bell County Saturday night

Latest News

American caver Mark Dickey was rescued and transported to a hospital for an evaluation.
American researcher has been rescued from deep Turkish cave more than a week after he fell ill
American caver Mark Dickey was rescued and transported to a hospital for an evaluation.
American caver rescued in Turkey
arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: McKinnley Alexis Brooke Martin
Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) co-chairs Gov. Andy Beshear and Gayle Manchin announced...
More than $1 million in ARC grants announced for EKY counties