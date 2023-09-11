Two arrested in Laurel County after chase on I-75

Devonte Allen, 41 and Hatli Phelps, 41.(Laurel Co. Correctional Center)
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested in Laurel County after a chase, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the chase began Monday morning on I-75 after a gray Mercedes-Benz was observed traveling southbound at “an excessive rate of speed.”

The car reportedly exited I-75 at London’s first exit, nearly striking a Laurel sheriff’s deputy, and a London city police officer.

Investigators say the car then went westbound on Hal Rogers Parkway, traveling at more than 90 miles per hour, crossing into the eastbound lane, nearly striking a pickup head-on.

The driver, 41-year-old Hatli Phelps, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was immediately detained, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A passenger, 41-year-old Daven Allen, of Milwaukee, attempted to flee on foot. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers.

The Sheriff’s office says there were five juveniles in the vehicle ranging in age from two to 15 years old.

Phelps is charged with speeding, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, five counts of wanton endangerment and two counts of wanton endangerment involving a police officer as a victim.

Allen is charged with fleeing police, resisting arrest and being a fugitive from another state.

Allen and Phelps were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

