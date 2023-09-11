Top 5 plays from week four of HS football

(WYMT) - Check out the top plays from this past weekend of high school football games across the mountains:

5. Perry Central Commodore Derrick Fields’ man-on catch.

4. Clay County’s Tate Rice throws off-center to Aiden Wagers.

3. Golden Eagle Logan Music maneuvers through a wall of defenders.

2. Pikeville duo of QB Isaac Duty and Bradyn Hall for the dime throw and running catch.

1. Southwestern’s Christian Walden plows through six defenders to find the end zone.

