SKY first responders look back on 9/11 attacks

By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Sep. 11, 2023
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders met in Southern Kentucky on Monday to remember the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Region 12 Special Response Team (SRT) was developed in response to the attacks.

People gathered at the SRT building at 8:45 a.m. to remember what happened on the morning of September 11, 2001.

Firefighters were joined by local and county officials.

“My challenge today as government officials, first responders and citizens is not to wait for adversity to be mindful of each other as Americans, as Pulaski Countians, and to strive every day to help ourselves and to help one another,” Don Franklin, with Pulaski County Emergency Management, said.

A piece of steel from the World Trade Center was placed outside the Pulaski SRT building as part of the memorial for the first responders killed during the attacks.

