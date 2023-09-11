Scattered showers return Tuesday, feeling like fall by the end of the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You may need the rain gear on Tuesday, but you may also need a light jacket by Thursday morning and Friday morning as cooler air is set to settle into the region.

Tonight Through Tuesday Night

Mostly dry weather continues across the mountains to close out Monday. Low temperatures fall into the mid-60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Some areas of dense fog will also be possible by early Tuesday.

We are tracking our next cold front by Tuesday. As a result, rain chances will increase. We are giving you the First Alert to keep the umbrella nearby as off-and-on showers are possible under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures only top out in the mid-and-upper-70s.

Spotty showers will linger into Tuesday night. It will not rain all night, but some showers are possible at times. Lows bottom out in the lower-60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Tracking “Pumpkin Spice Weather”

We are watching out for leftover showers on Wednesday. It will not be a washout, but scattered showers will be possible under a mix of Sun and clouds. We are also tracking cooler air to filter into the area by the middle and end of the week. Highs on Wednesday top out in the mid-and-upper-70s, while lows dip into the lower-50s, but some upper-40s can not be ruled out in our cooler pockets.

The forecast looks fantastic on Thursday and Friday! Be sure to get outside and enjoy it.

We remain dry and mostly sunny on both days. Below-average temperatures and low humidity will also stick around. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-70s, while lows bottom out in the mid-and-lower-50s. However, some upper-40s will be possible in some areas.

If you have any plans to go to an outdoor festival, week five of high school football or week three of college football, the weather is looking awesome across our region.

Weekend Forecast

The first half of the upcoming weekend looks mostly dry and mostly sunny on Saturday. Temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s. Into Saturday night, especially late, we are tracking stray rain chances, but most of the region looks dry and comfortable. Lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

The second half of the weekend is looking more soggy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look possible on Sunday under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures top out in the upper-70s, and lows bottom out in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

