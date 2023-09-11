Police release name of boy killed on the way to WV bus stop

A witness told deputies Artist was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by the vehicle.
By Ryan Murphy and Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, WV. (WYMT/WSAZ) - The name of a West Virginia boy hit and killed near his bus stop Friday has been released.

Officials at Logan Middle School identified the boy as 7th grader Chance Artist.

Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said Artist was hit by a car Friday morning near the intersection of 11th Street and Route 10.

Logan County Schools released the following statement:

“Today is a sad day for our entire community as we learned of the tragic loss of one of our students who was involved in a fatal accident earlier this morning. There is no greater tragedy than the death of a young person, and we offer our sincere condolences and continued support to the families and friends of those impacted by this devastating loss. Counselors have been available at Logan Middle School throughout the day in order to provide additional support for students and staff. These services will remain in place for as long as necessary, as our community pulls together to process what has happened. If there are students and/or staff members who feel as though they need someone to speak with during the weekend, we encourage them to reach out by calling 304-687-6027. This number will be staffed with those who offer counselor support for the next two days. Again, our administration wishes to convey our wholehearted condolences to all those affected by this sudden loss.”

School leaders are asking all students to wear blue on Tuesday to honor the young boy.

Funeral arrangements have not been released yet.

